Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

