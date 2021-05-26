TheStreet Downgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to C+

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

