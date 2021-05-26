Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $37.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00052216 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00303522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00038608 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005389 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

