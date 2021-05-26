Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Hits $67,227.10

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $67,227.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,784.83 or 1.00011963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00095821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

