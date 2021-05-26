Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $0.17

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $927,623.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00359141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00187162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003923 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.00835959 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

