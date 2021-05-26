Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Shares of FB opened at $327.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $929.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,871,020 shares of company stock worth $560,136,671 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

