Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 858.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 64,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

