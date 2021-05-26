Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,794 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $2,470,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in A10 Networks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 222,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $172,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

