Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.33 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.33 and a 200-day moving average of $296.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.