Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,362.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,291.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,993.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.