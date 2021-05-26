Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

