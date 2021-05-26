THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THTI) Short Interest Update

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:THTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,910. THT Heat Transfer Technology has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

THT Heat Transfer Technology Company Profile

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in plate heat exchangers and various related products in China and internationally. The company offers heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, welded plate heat exchangers, and plate-and-shell heat exchangers.

