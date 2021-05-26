THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THTI) Short Interest Update

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:THTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,910. THT Heat Transfer Technology has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
THT Heat Transfer Technology Company Profile
