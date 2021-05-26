TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $13.51 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.65 or 0.01272855 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

