TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,679 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get TIM alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $144,976,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.