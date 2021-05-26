Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

