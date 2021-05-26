TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Hits $177.45 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00008546 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $177.45 million and $6.21 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.12 or 0.00980248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.69 or 0.09924533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00092647 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

