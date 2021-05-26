TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
TMX Group stock opened at C$135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.84. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15.
TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0247368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.71.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
