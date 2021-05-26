TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

TMX Group stock opened at C$135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.84. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0247368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.71.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

