Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,444. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

