Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$114.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$105.00.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.67.

TSE TIH opened at C$108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.79. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$64.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.39. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

