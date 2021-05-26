Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU opened at C$28.37 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.