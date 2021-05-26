Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of Tractor Supply worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,086. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.90 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.