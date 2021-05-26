Traders Buy High Volume of Mack-Cali Realty Call Options (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,334 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,895% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

