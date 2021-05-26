Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,233% compared to the average daily volume of 283 call options.

NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. BowX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,104,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.