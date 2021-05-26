Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,605 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,454% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caleres by 13.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $936.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

