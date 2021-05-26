Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sage Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 21,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,431% compared to the average volume of 1,433 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

