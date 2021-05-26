TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in TransUnion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 588.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,585,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TRU opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

