Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

TVTX stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

