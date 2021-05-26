Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

TPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695.

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,639 ($21.41). The stock had a trading volume of 472,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,611.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,459.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -160.00.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

