Tredje AP fonden Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 810,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

