Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Boston Scientific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 232,038 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

