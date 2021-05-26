Tredje AP fonden Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,186 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

