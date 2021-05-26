Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,652 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,593,832. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

