Tredje AP fonden Sells 43,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 244,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 21,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. 433,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,148. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.