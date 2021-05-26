Tredje AP fonden Sells 5,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $19.18 on Wednesday, hitting $623.87. The company had a trading volume of 938,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

