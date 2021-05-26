TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in May

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 11,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,631. TreeCon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
TreeCon Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for TreeCon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeCon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.