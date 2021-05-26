Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

