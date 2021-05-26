Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.72 on Friday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 200.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 81.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

