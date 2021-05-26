Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1,263.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a PE ratio of -160.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

