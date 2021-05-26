True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.50. 78,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,666. The stock has a market cap of C$662.63 million and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.63.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.89.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

