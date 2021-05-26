Truist Securiti Comments on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

