Truist Securities Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $129.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natera will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,365 shares of company stock worth $32,006,813. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

