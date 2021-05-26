Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE TUFN opened at $8.92 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

