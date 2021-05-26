Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,916,568 shares during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. accounts for 2.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.52% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 774,890 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 13,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,121. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.