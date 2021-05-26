TWC Enterprises Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.26. TWC Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of C$9.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

