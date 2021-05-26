TWC Enterprises Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
TWC Enterprises stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.26. TWC Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of C$9.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.
About TWC Enterprises
