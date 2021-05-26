U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 50,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 432,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,671. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

