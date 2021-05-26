UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Shares of LON:NG traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 947 ($12.37). The company had a trading volume of 4,461,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £33.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 913.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

