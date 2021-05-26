UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

