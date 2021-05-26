UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 14747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

