UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 14747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.
UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.