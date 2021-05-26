UFP Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,875. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

