UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. UGI has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

